MANCHESTER — One of the largest bridal gown retailers has suddenly shut down.

Alfred Angelo Bridal closed down all 60 of their stores Thursday with little notice.

Employees said they were notified Thursday morning of the closures, and that the business is filing for bankruptcy.

Women posted on twitter that they were unable to get their dresses, even though they paid in full for them.

