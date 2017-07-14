Mitchell’s Restaurant in Vernon offers comfort food in a homey atmosphere

VERNON — When you walk into Mitchell’s Restaurant in Vernon there is a down-home, country feel and a sweet smell of freshly made goodness.

Greeted by a smiling server and a sign that reads “enter as strangers, leave as friends”, this family restaurant serves up breakfast all day, lunch and dinner on Thursday and Friday.

“We put everything we have into making Mitchell’s a place where our customers feel good,” said owner Jay Merluzzo.

Merluzzo spends the majority of his time slinging bacon and eggs behind the grill, but on this day he’s also making time for the customers, going from table to table to check in.

The menu is vast and the creativity is through the roof. Whether it’s a high quality burger with all the toppings, a salad that is piled high with fresh ingredients or one of their signature breakfast dishes like the “phenomelette”, Mitchell’s makes sure you leave feeling happy.

“Mitchell’s is GREAT. The staff is like Family. We love their food, everything we have EVER had has been better than homemade,” said Roberta D. on Facebook,

Mitchell’s has been opened since 2000 and has a steady stream of regulars that come in on a daily basis.

