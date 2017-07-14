Partly cloudy, chance of showers Saturday with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It looks like we’ll dry out just in time for the weekend with clouds breaking for some sun on Saturday and highs in the low 80s. Sunday looks sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. High pressure will continue to supply plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures through at least the first half of next week.

Forecast Details:

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy, chance shower. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Monday: Sunny, warm & pleasant. High: Mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm & more humid, chance for a late day storm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, very warm. High: 85-90.

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance for a late day storm. High: Upper 80s.

