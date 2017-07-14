× PD: Juvenile jumped from moving car while being taken to Indiana

NEWINGTON — Newington police are searching for Ismael Ventura, 16, after police said he jumped from a car in the area of Cedar Street and Mill Street Extension.

Police said Ventura was being brought back to Indiana by Indiana Child Protective Services and was last seen in the area of Mill St Extension running towards the woods.

He was was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word “Brooklyn” on it in white writing, along with white shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445 extension 5.