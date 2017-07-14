× PD: Man wanted after stealing employee’s wallet in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — State police are searching for a man who they said stole an employee’s wallet.

State police said the incident occurred on Monday around 2:15 p.m. at Famous Footwear on Storrs Road. According to state police, the person wanted is an African-American male, 5’8″, bald and was wearing black shorts, blue polo shirt and glasses.

He is said to be between the ages 40-50 and had a gold teeth on either the upper right or left side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TFC Loftis at Troop C at 860-870-3222 extension 8004 or by email at justin.loftis@ct.gov. Information can also be sent by text to 274637.