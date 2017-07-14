Police investigating hazmat incident in Terryville

TERRYVILLE — Police said they are investigating after hazardous material was found Friday evening.

Around approximately 2:27 p.m. Plymouth police said first responders responded to a hazardous material incident in the area of 10 Agney Avenue.

“An unknown white powdery substance, contained in a clear plastic baggie, was located under a mailbox outside 10 Agney Ave. The State D.E.E.P. and United Stated Postal Inspector have also responded to the scene. The white power substance has been collected and will be transported to the State Lab for testing,” said police.

DEEP said the incident is minor and the investigation has been turned to police.

No further details have been released at this time.