Putnam woman arrested after neglected child found covered in flies, with overflowing diaper

PUTNAM — State Police said they arrested a woman after a neglected child was discovered on Thurber Road in Putnam.

Police said while they were investigating a separate incident: troopers were attempting to find somebody.

While they were searching, they had a reason to believe he was at a house on Thurber Road in Putnam. When troopers got there, they saw the door had been damaged, and when they called into the home, no one answered.

Troopers entered and found a child that was in a diaper that was overflowing and covered in flies, and had bug bites on his legs.

As troopers searched the home, they found several items of drug paraphernalia that were out in the open and within reach of the child.

Kristen Corey, 37, of Putnam, was found in the house passed out, and had to be woken up by troopers numerous times since she continued to pass out.

Corey was arrested for risk of injury to a child and drug paraphernalia, and was held on a $50,000 bond with a court date of July 14th.