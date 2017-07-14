Recipe – Mac and Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Chef Brent Bushong visited the FOX61 Morning News to make an amazing mac and cheese!

Noble Mac & Cheese

1 Pint salt-cooked pasta (small penne is the most fun!)

3.5oz cheese (smoked if available, in-house smoked cheese recipe available on the Noble Website)

1cup heavy cream

2tbsp butter

salt and pepper to taste

In saucepan, melt butter on medium heat. Add heavy pinches of salt and pepper (more pepper than salt: it adds to the finished flavor, but looks cool, too), and when cream starts to dome, add pasta. Spread cheese evenly over the pasta and let sit for 30 seconds, then start to toss until incorporated. Toss the pan in folds so that the cheese overlaps the pasta, and continue until the cheese takes the color of the pasta, then let sit - the little scorch on the bottom of the pan is delicious. Reduce the cream by 1/4, then pull and plate. Garnish with a little parmesan if you have it, in any form.