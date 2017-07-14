Sammy Sosa looks dramatically different, and the internet is going crazy
HOLLYWOOD — A former Chicago Cubs player is back in the news and this time, it’s not for sports.
Former star Sammy Sosa, who played for the Cubs from 1992-04, has become a trending topic on Twitter. Recently, Sammy Sosa appeared on ESPN earlier this week and looked totally different.
In the interview, he is seen wearing a pink fedora and his complexion looks to be much lighter. In 2009, the former slugger did an interview on Univision and addressed the comments about his skin, according to ESPN.
“It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some,” he said. “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.”
