Sammy Sosa looks dramatically different, and the internet is going crazy

HOLLYWOOD — A former Chicago Cubs player is back in the news and this time, it’s not for sports.

Former star Sammy Sosa, who played for the Cubs from 1992-04, has become a trending topic on Twitter. Recently, Sammy Sosa appeared on ESPN earlier this week and looked totally different.

In the interview, he is seen wearing a pink fedora and his complexion looks to be much lighter. In 2009, the former slugger did an interview on Univision and addressed the comments about his skin, according to ESPN.

“It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some,” he said. “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.”

Checkout some of the tweets below:

This is what self-hate looks like: Sammy Sosa before and after pic.twitter.com/UsOkhk7zxp — Little But Talawa (@LittleButTalawa) July 13, 2017

Sammy Sosa really living his life as a one man Neapolitan Ice Cream pic.twitter.com/enU75FS5ML — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 13, 2017

Sammy Sosa out here lookin like Pepto Bismal. pic.twitter.com/1xdKo84Bko — OXTAIL GAWD (@ThatDudeMCFLY) July 13, 2017

Did Sammy Sosa go to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory? pic.twitter.com/3qP6WBt9r2 — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) July 13, 2017

They need to do a #30for30 on Sammy Sosa and not even talk about baseball. "What if I told you that this guy…was also this guy…" pic.twitter.com/94JK1CjdTs — BigHeadSports (@BigHeadSports) July 13, 2017

My man Sammy Sosa looking like Snagglepuss smh pic.twitter.com/arJWAvQKMi — G (@__GDB) July 13, 2017