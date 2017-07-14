× Sinkhole swallows two homes in Land O’ Lakes Florida, keeps growing

LAND ‘O LAKES, Florida — A 200-foot sinkhole that swallowed two homes in a Pasco County neighborhood this morning is still growing, officials warned, forcing other neighbors to evacuate according to FOX35 in Orlando.

The home at 21835 Ocean Pines Drive in Land O’ Lakes fell into the watery hole this morning and the muddy pit has now claimed much of a neighboring home. Firefighters said they got a 911 call just after 7 a.m. and the hole grew within minutes after that.

Deputies have cordoned off a portion of the neighborhood and are only allowing residents with identification into the area to get valuables from the evacuated homes — in some cases, accompanied by firefighters.

No injuries have been reported. Eleven homes have been evacuated so far, though there could still be more.

Initially, authorities called the hole a “depression” but have since categorized it as a sinkhole — an important distinction for insurance purposes. Two state geologists are expected to arrive and further evaluate the scene this afternoon, but full repairs could take weeks or months.

Sinkholes are a regular occurrence in Central Florida due to the nature of the state’s geology. Smaller holes are common, though they have been known to damage and even destroy entire homes.

