Sisters killed while watching TV when car crashes into Indiana home at 80 mph

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 17-year-old girl after she crashed her vehicle into an Indiana home Wednesday night, killing two sisters inside, according to officials.

Family members said the girls, 17-year-old Haleigh and 9-year-old Callie Fullerton, were watching TV in the living room when the car plowed into the house just before 9:30 p.m. They were killed on impact, according to WXIN-TV.

It's still unclear what caused the driver, who police say was traveling at about 80 miles per hour, to lose control, sending the car careening into the home, located 100 feet away from the roadway.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says they asked the prosecutor to charge the driver with criminal recklessness resulting in death. At a press conference earlier in the day, officials with the sheriff's office said the driver may have been under the influence of opioids and she could face more serious charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury if the presence of opioids is confirmed.

When Clinton County Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene, they found a white vehicle in the living room. Several people were still in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's department.

The girls' mother, 37-year-old Bridget Fullerton, was walking into the room as the car came crashing through the home; she was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis-area hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A third sibling was upstairs at the time of the crash, and he was uninjured. Father Dennis Fullerton was not home when it happened.

Investigators say there were three other juveniles in the car at the time of the crash. They were treated with non-life threatening injuries at the scene.

The home has major damage, and local members of the Fullertons' church helped secure it.

The vehicle involved in the incident has been impounded by authorities. The driver was taken to the juvenile detention center in Delaware County.

The prosecutor's office will determine if the 17-year-old driver will face charges as an adult.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for those who would like to provide donations for the Fullertons.