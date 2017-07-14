× ‘Special discounts’ offered after bridal shops suddenly close

MANCHESTER — One of the largest bridal gown retailers has suddenly shut down and in response, they are offering those affected discounts.

Alfred Angelo Bridal closed down all 60 of their stores Thursday with little notice. Employees said they were notified Thursday morning of the closures, and that the business is filing for bankruptcy.

Women posted on twitter that they were unable to get their dresses, even though they paid in full for them.

David’s Bridal took the opportunity to offer discounts to Alfred Angelo customers:

Brides & bridesmaids impacted by #AlfredAngelo store closures, we’re offering special discounts for you: https://t.co/XV5wRU4Utr — David’s Bridal (@davidsbridal) July 14, 2017