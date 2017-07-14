× State lawyers: UConn football hire violates nepotism policy

HARTFORD — State ethics lawyers say the University of Connecticut violated the state’s ban on nepotism by hiring football coach Randy Edsall’s son as an assistant coach.

But, in their draft recommendation to the state advisory board, the lawyers recommend no action be taken against UConn if Corey Edsall’s one-year, $95,000 contract to coach the team’s tight ends is not renewed.

The draft opinion recognizes the “potential disruption” to UConn’s football program if the younger Edsall was barred from coaching this year.

The ethics board had questioned whether it was permissible for the elder Edsall to negotiate a job for his son under the state ethics code.

UConn says it respectfully disagrees with the draft ruling and adds that Randy Edsall would not be supervising his son.