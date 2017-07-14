× Torrington woman charged with collecting deceased man’s unemployment benefits

TORRINGTON – A Torrington woman was arrested Friday for collecting a deceased man’s Unemployment Compensation benefits for three months after he died.

Patricia Anderson, 50, was arrested as a result of an investigation into a complaint by the Connecticut Department of Labor, which administers the Unemployment Compensation program. According to the arrest warrant, from April 9 through July, Anderson collected about $6,230 in unemployment benefits under the claim of an individual she resided with who died on April 4 of this year.

Police have charged Anderson with larceny by defrauding a public community, identity theft, and unemployment compensation fraud.

She was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.