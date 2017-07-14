Two men arrested following mutli-town, multi-police chase

SOMERS – Police arrested two men after chasing them from Connecticut to Massachusetts, back to Connecticut.

On July 14, a Connecticut State Trooper was conducting a car stop in the area of Route 190 and Maple street in Somers.

Around 1:40 a.m., they saw a gold Nissan Altima, traveling east on Route 190 , cross the double yellow lines. The trooper turned on his lights and sirens but the vehicle engaged them in a pursuit. The trooper chased the car on Route 190 into Stafford where the case was ended once troopers were able to match the registration on the car with the owner information.

Not long after, another trooper observed the same vehicle speeding west down Route 190. At the same time, troopers learned the vehicle had been reported as stolen out of New Britain. Troopers tried to stop the vehicle again as it continued north onto Route 83 in Somers.

The suspect elluded troopers through several back roads before entering East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. East Longmeadow Police then chased the vehicle into Springfield, where Springfield Police attempted to stop the vehicle but lost sight of it on city streets.

A short time later, Massachusetts State Police said they attempted to stop the vehicle after locating it on I-91 south. As the vehicle re-entered Connecticut, Connecticut State Police attempted to use spike strips to stop it, but the vehicle was able to avoid them.

The vehicle then exited the highway and entered Enfield where Enfield Police pursued the vehicle back on Route 190 in their town.

As the vehicle once again crossed into Somers, troopers re-engaged the chase.

The vehicle again continued east on Route 190, approaching the Stafford town line, where Trooper Kaelberer attempted to box in the vehicle to end the pursuit. Once boxed in, the vehicle rammed the back of the police car, causing minor damage. A second police car also sustained minor front end damage.

As the suspect vehicle came to a stop, two of its occupants fled on foot.

The driver, identified as Alfredo Claudio, 42, of Hartford, was quickly apprehended. A passenger, Hector Arocho, 37, of New Britain, was captured using a Taser. A third passenger was later released on the scene

Following inspection of the vehicle, police said they located a loaded .38 special revolver along with oxycodone pills and fentanyl. Police determined that Arocho attempted to report the vehicle stolen to New Britain Police during the pursuit.

Claudio is being charged with engaging police in pursuit along with multiple other vehicle, weapon, and drug charges and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Arocho is being charged with interfering with an officer and criminal attempt/false report of incident and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Both Claudio and Arocho are due in court July 14 at 9 A.M.