× 1 dead, 1 severely injured following car crash in Ledyard

LEDYARD — Police said one person died Saturday morning following a car accident.

Ledyard police said the crash occurred around 9:47 a.m. on Shewville Road. Police said when they arrived, they found two people off the roadway on the southbound lane.

It was determined that one person had suffered severe injuries and another person was dead. At this time, the names are not being released until families are notified.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Ledyard Police Officer Troy Johnson at 860-464-9416.