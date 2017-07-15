× Over 7 millions pounds of hot dogs recalled after bone fragments found

HARTFORD — The USDA is issuing a recall for hotdogs made by Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment.

They say 7,196,084 pounds of hotdogs are being recalled due to the possibility of them being contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says that the products subject to recall have an establishment number “EST. 8894” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail and institutional locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered through FSIS’ Consumer Compliant Monitoring System on July 10, 2017. Complaints stated that extraneous material, specifically pieces of bone, were found within the product.

There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their doctor.

The USDA is saying to not eat these items, but to throw them out or return them to their place of purchase.