Police make two different robbery arrests on same street in New London

NEW LONDON — New London police arrested two people for robbery Friday.

New London police said the two suspects committed robbery on the same street but at separate locations.

Late Friday morning, police said a liquor delivery person chased down someone who he saw stealing liquor bottles from his truck on Bank Street. The driver was assaulted when he attempted to get the stolen bottles back. Police said the suspect fled the scene after the scuffle, leaving the bottles behind. The driver suffered minor injuries to his eye.

About two hours later, police received reports from witnesses that the same suspect was seen back in the area walking around.

Police arrested and charged Reynaldo Cartagena, 35 of Groton, with robbery in the third degree, assault in the third degree and larceny in the sixth degree.

Later that day, another robbery was reported at local tattoo shop New London Ink, according to police. An employee told police that a man came in asking about getting a tattoo and then tried to steal the shop’s iPad credit card machine. The employee fought off the suspect, preventing the theft.

The suspect fled the building and was later found on Tilley Street. He was chased back onto Bank Street were he was arrested.

Kihe McGaha, 36 of New London, was charged with robbery in the third degree, larceny in the fifth degree and interfering with police.

Both suspects are held on a $25,000 bond.