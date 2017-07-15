Sunny, warm, pleasant with highs in the 80’s Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Improvement is the name of the game today. Clouds will slowly break for sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower, but most towns will stay dry.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with lots of sun, low humidity and warm temperatures. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Next week looks a little warmer. There are few chances for pop-up showers and storms. Overall it looks like pretty typical mid-summer weather.

Forecast Details:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy, slight chance for an isolated shower. High: Low 80s.

Tonight: Partly to clear. Low: 60-65.

Sunday: Sunny, warm, & pleasant. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Monday: Sunshine mixing with afternoon, clouds, warm a bit more humid in the afternoon. Chance for an isolated evening storm. High: Mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm & more humid, chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: Low-mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High: 85-90.

Thursday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid, chance for late day storms. High: Upper 80s - near 90.

Friday: Partly sunny, still the chance for a couple of showers/storms. High: 80s.

