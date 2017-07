Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- In recent months, the number of homeless women unable to find shelter in Greater Hartford has reached a crisis.

Close to 100 single women were unable to secure shelter. It is a trend that is disturbing to those on the social services front lines.

Stan Simpson welcomes Matt Morgan, executive director of Journey Home, an advocacy group to stop homelessness, and Deacon Art Miller to discuss remedies to this troubling development.

