It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's how you can celebrate

HARTFORD — Every day is a National Something Day, and today it’s ice cream!

We all scream for ice cream in the summer, so here’s some places you can go to cash in on the sweet deals:

McDonald’s: Customers who redeem a free cone offer on the restaurant’s mobile app can get ice cream between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Also there will be a “Golden Arches Cone” up for grabs. It will give some free soft serve ice cream for life!

PetSmart: Dogs who visit the store will receive a free ice cream sundae.

Whole Foods: Ben & Jerry’s pints are sale. But 2 for $6!

Wendy’s: The fast-food chain is serving up vanilla and chocolate Frosty treats for just $0.50!

Baskin Robbins: The ice cream shop is handing out free samples of its new mint chocolate chip “Polar Pizza.”

Cumberland Farms: Select pints will be discounted up to $3 off.

Cold Stone Creamery: Customers can get two Creations ice cream orders for the price of one.