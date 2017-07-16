× Red Sox win 3-0 for split after Yankees take first game 3-0

BOSTON, Mass.— Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer and Jackie Bradley Jr. went over the bullpen wall to steal one from Aaron Judge, helping David Price shut down the New York Yankees 3-0 on Sunday night and giving the Red Sox a split of their day-night doubleheader.

A day after the teams played 16 innings over 5 hours, 50 minutes, they spent another long day at Fenway Park and ended the four-game series the way they started: with the Red Sox 3 1/2 games up in the AL East.

CC Sabathia allowed two hits over six innings in the opener, and Didi Gregorius hit a solo home run to give New York a 3-0 victory.

It was also 3-0 in the nightcap when Judge, the winner of the All-Star Home Run Derby, came up with a runner on first and launched a high fly ball into the Fenway triangle, just in front of the 420-foot marker. Bradley stalked it toward the wall that juts out from right-center, leaped and reached over to pull the ball in.