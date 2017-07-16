× Several parks closed across the state, full to capacity

MADISON — Officials say Hammonasset Beach State Park is full to capacity and was closed just before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Several other parks are also closed:

Pattaconk Lake State Park, full to capacity

Wadsworth Fall State Park, full to capacity

Squantz Pond State Park, full to capacity

Millers Pond State Park is full to capacity

Additionally, Waterford police are asking people to avoid Ridgewood Ave due to bumper to bumper traffic of people trying to get to Ocean Beach.

Also several other state park swimming areas were closed this weekend due to high bacteria levels in the water:

Gay City State Park

Mashamoquet Brook State Park

Pachaug State Forest

Rockey Neck State Park