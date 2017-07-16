× Stacy Piagno makes baseball history; third women to get a win in men’s pro baseball

SONOMA, Calf. — Stacy Piagno has added her name to a very small list of women who have got a win in a professional baseball game since the 1950’s.

According to ESPNW, Stacy Paigno is just the third women to do so since the Eisenhower administration. She also made personal history by winning the first game she has started since signing with the club in 2016.

Piagno had a strong outing, pitching for seven innings while striking out four. She retired the last eleven batters she faced. The Sonoma Stompers won the game 16-1 over the Pittsburg Diamonds.

The Stompers are part of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, which is an independent league based in California.

