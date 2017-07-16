× Teen shot in New Haven; listed in critical condition

NEW HAVEN — A teenage boy was critically injured after being shot Sunday evening.

Police said around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to Bassett Street near Newhall Street after a person was reportedly shot. They found the victim, a fourteen-year-old boy from New Haven, who had been shot and was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

Police said they were looking for the suspect who was a passenger in a white Toyota or Nissan Altima sedan . They said the car was being driven by a black male. The suspect was wearing a white shirt, jeans, Jordan sneakers and a black face mask. Police did not release the shooter’s gender and race.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Division and Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

Anyone with information about this crime are urged to phone detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.