EASTFORD — One person was serious injured after their ultralight aircraft crashed in Eastford Sunday afternoon.

State police along with Eastford Fire Department responded to the area of Buell Drive just after 12 p.m. Police say the pilot suffered serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital by Lifestar.

