Yankees shut out Red Sox 3-0; take first game of Sunday double-header

BOSTON, Mass. — The New York Yankees took the first game of the double-header Sunday, as CC Sabathia and co. shut out the Boston Red Sox.

The story for Game 1 was New York’s pitching, particularly the bullpen. For most of the season the Yankees pitching has been more of weakness than strength, however today they were again, lights out.

The Yanks pitching allowed 2 hits, struck out 3, and allowed no runs over 3 innings. This is coming off last night’s performance were they allowed no runs over 8 innings while striking out 4.

Sabathia got the win for game one, pitching six innings of shut out ball, lowering his season ERA to 3.54 and raising his overall record to 8-3. Aroldis Chapman picked up his ninth save on the season.

Boston’s weekend offensive slump continues, after only really threatening in the fifth when they had runners on first and third. A line out ended the inning.

The win cuts Boston’s lead to 2 ahead of Tampa Bay and 2 1/2 over New York.

Game 2 starts tonight at 8 p.m. with the Red Sox looking to prevent the sweep at home. Masahiro Tanaka (7-8, 5.47 ERA) will face off against David Price (4-2, 3.91 ERA).