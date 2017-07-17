× 3 Stamford cops rescue 7-year-old boy who couldn’t swim

STAMFORD — Police said that they went to a fishing pier at Cummings Park in Stamford on Sunday after a boy who couldn’t swim fell off the pier into water.

Police said when they got there just before 6:30 p.m. they saw the child about 70 feet out in the water with his head just above the water holding on to pylon of the fishing pier.

Police said that officers Rosa and Montanaro ran down the pier and Sgt. White entered the water from the beach alongside the pier. Rosa and Montanaro saw the child’s arms shaking as he was holding on to the pylon so they jumped the 4-foot fence off the pier into the water. Rosa was able to grab child and all of them swam back to the beach.

The boy was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he was treated and released, according to police.