Blumenthal pushes to fund care for wounded Ukrainian soldiers

NEW HAVEN – Senator Richard Blumenthal is speaking out to help the people of Ukraine.

He visited Saint Michael’s Church in New Haven on Sunday, where he discussed his goal to pass legislation that would provide funding for medical assistance to wounded Ukraine soldiers.

The proposed legislation is part of this year’s defense bill and would include $500 million for the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative.

Right now, Ukrainian soldiers can receive care in the U.S., but only if Ukraine cannot provide adequate care.

Blumenthal said extra funding for the program can treat more qualifying wounded soldiers, as well as associated costs at Department of Defense treatment facilities.

Blumenthal also called for sanctions against Russia for violating Ukraine’s sovereignty. He wants to offer more security assistance to counter Russian military aggression in eastern Ukraine.

A comprehensive sanctions bill passed the U.S. Senate last month, but has been stalled in the House.