Camp Courant counselor helps kids see the big picture

FARMINGTON -- Marta Shepard has been on a mission for the past 28 years.

She has spent her summers dedicated to making kids happy at Camp Courant.

"I started here in 1988," Shepard said on the camp grounds in Farmington. Shepard is being recognized by Camp Courant for her years of service, as the camp celebrates 123 years of being a free summer program for Hartford's youth.

McKinley Albert, the executive director of Camp Courant said of Shepard, "She's definitely genuine about the mission, she's been here for a long time, her kids have grown up here, and this is family."

Shepard, who began as a counselor at Camp Courant and now oversees the photography program -- among other jobs -- said, "I have a passion for kids and there is a purpose and where there is a purpose there is progress and where there is progress there is growth."

This week, Camp Courant is working to raise awareness for their six week summer program for Hartford's kids by holding "Send a Kid to Camp Community Day".