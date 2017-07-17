× China censors Winnie the Pooh on social media

CHINA -Winnie the Pooh has been censored on Chinese social media, according to reports.

Social-media posts that mention Winnie the Pooh or include images of the tubby bear were censored over the weekend, according to reports from Sky News and the Financial Times. China’s latest censorship campaign targeted posts on Sina Weibo, a Twitter (TWTR)-like platform, and animated photos on WeChat, a messaging app.

There was no official explanation for the online censorship of Winnie the Pooh. However, in 2013, posts comparing a photo of China’s President Xi Jinping and former U.S. President Barack Obama with an illustrated image of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, another character in A.A. Milne’s famous books, became popular.

Winnie the Pooh’s ban comes ahead of the China’s Communist party congress in the fall.

China censors Winnie the Pooh and Tigger after a viral campaign of online satire lampoons paunchy Xi Jinping and praises lanky Obama. pic.twitter.com/tdeGTDXTUa — Gianni Riotta (@riotta) July 16, 2017