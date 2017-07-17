× Ferry St. Bridge in New Haven to be closed Tuesday morning

NEW HAVEN — Maintenance work on the Ferry Street Bridge will cause it to be closed for several hours on Tuesday.

Officials said the bridge will be closed for routine maintenance on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. Drivers will need to find an alternate route during those hours.

Officials suggested alternate routes including the Grand Avenue Bridge, Forbes Avenue, Quinnipiac Avenue to Route 80-Foxon Boulevard or I-95 Pearl Harbor Bridge.

The Chapel Street Bridge is also closed for renovations which could impact travel.

If you have any questions please call Public Works at 203-946-7700.

See the map below for open and closed bridges.