× Man allegedly exposes himself to 2 girls selling rocks outside their house

HAMDEN — Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to two girls Saturday evening.

On July 15, police responded to Maher Avenue on a report of indecent exposure. Police say that the investigation revealed that two young girls were selling rocks in the front yard. The suspect stopped by to purchase a rock and then moments later, returned in his car to buy another one.

One of the girls went up to his car with the new rock, when she saw him “playing” with his exposed genitals. Police say the man then made a lewd comment and sped away toward Lincoln Street.

Officers searched the area but could not locate the individual.

The man is described as a white male, late thirties, bald and was wearing round-framed glasses with a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kelley Cushman at (203) 230-4030.