Meriden Green lands top architectural honor

MERIDEN — A local park has landed on a prestigious list.

The former site of the Meriden Mall is gaining national attention now that it’s landed on a list of Americas newest and grandest public spaces.

The $14 million overhaul of the 14 acre space, now called the Meriden Green, now features pedestrian bridges, an amphitheater, and driveable turf for food trucks and farmers markets. It opened back in September.

Also on the Architect’s Newspaper list: Astor Place in New York City’S East Village, and Chicago’s revitalized riverfront.