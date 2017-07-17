× North Stonington residents advised to boil water for precautionary measures

NORTH STONINGTON — Residents are being asked to boil their water after water samples containing E.Colu and total coliform were found on Wednesday July 12.

The water was immediately decontaminated and retested that day.

Southeastern Water Authority told FOX61 that the results came back on Friday were negative for E.coli but still positive for total coliform. The tanks were again decontaminated and retested.

Total coliform very rarely causes illness in humans and at the very most one might feel nausea.

State authority told Southeastern Water Authority that because the results were not totally clean, that as a precaution, a boiling water advisory be put into affect.

A reverse 911 phone call with the warning was issued Monday. Officials say that only 300 people are affected due to most of North Stonington getting their water from wells. The majority of people affected are near the center of the town.

Officials say that results were most likely a fluke and the expect to get the most recent test results back Wednesday or Thursday of this week. They believe the heavy rains from the other week may be a contributing factor in the results.