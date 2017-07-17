× Passenger ‘passes gas’ on flight, forces plane to land at airport

RALEIGH, N.C. – Somebody “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane, causing passengers to become sick and everyone having to be removed from the jet.

WNCN reported that the plane landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday afternoon when the incident was first reported.

People on the flight complained of headaches and nausea and had to be taken off the plane, according to FOX8.

Authorities investigated the incident and determined that one of the passengers had “passed gas.” Officials said later that it was a “medical call.”

Raleigh-Durham International Airport has not identified the flight, where it was from or where it was headed.