Police investigating six overnight car thefts in Greenwich

GREENWICH – Police say six cars were stolen from people’s driveways Saturday night in Greenwich.

According to police, all six cars were unlocked with the keys left inside.

Lt. Louis Pannone said “people need to be responsible.” Greenwich Police Department warns people to lock their doors and take your keys with you.

Police said some of the cars have been recovered, but they all have sustained significant damage.

Police are looking into whether Saturday’s thefts relate to other cars reported stolen across the state.

Associated Press contributed to this story.