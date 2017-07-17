Pressure continues to mount in the absence of a State Budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- With no deal on a two-year state budget in sight, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is making a strong, renewed pitch for Connecticut legislators to pass his temporary so-called 'mini budget ' in the meantime.

The Democrat appeared Monday in Hartford at HARC Inc., a nonprofit organization that serves people with intellectual disabilities. Like many other nonprofit social service agencies across the state, HARC is facing funding cuts because Malloy is currently running the government using his limited executive authority.

Malloy says he wishes he didn't have to make such cuts, but has no choice because the General Assembly didn't pass a budget before the fiscal year ended on June 30.

"We need to get a permanent budget as soon as possible and if we're not getting a permanent budget in the next few days we should at least, mitigate, which means a mini budget," said Malloy.

Malloy says he's frustrated lawmakers 'shooed away' his mini budget, which he says brings some relief to HARC and other nonprofits.

Joe Aresimowicz, the Democratic Speaker of the House, said an originally planned vote day, July 18th, will now be used for meetings instead.