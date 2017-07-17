× Second suspect arrested in Stratford homicide

STRATFORD — Police arrested a second suspect in the case of a man who was killed in May.

Police said Cris Concepcion, 24, of Bridgeport, was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of Andre Pettway on May 27.

Concepcion was charged with murder, weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a permit.

He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on July 26 and was held on a $750,000 bond.

Brandyn Ford was arrested earlier for his involvement in the shooting.

Police said Andrew Pettway, 27, of Bridgeport, was shot on Garibaldi Ave. on May 27. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Ford was arrested at his home after police said they traced the car used in the shooting to him.

Police said Ford told them he had been driving along a city street when a group of people began firing at his car. His car has several bullet holes. Ford denied firing back. Ford is being held on $1.25 million bail. Ford’s attorney said the evidence against his client is weak and argued for lower bail. He said the evidence shows his client was the driver but does not show he was the shooter.