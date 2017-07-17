× Silver alert: Cheshire woman found Friday goes missing again

CHESHIRE – A silver alert has been re-issued for 52-year-old Kelly Ann Effa of Cheshire.

Effa was reported to have left her residence around early Monday on her son’s Cannondale bicycle and has not been seen since.

She was first reported missing on July 12 after she headed out for a morning walk on the Cheshire bike path but was found, safe, on July 14.

Effa is described as being 5’5″ and 150 pounds with silver hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheshire Police Department at 203-271-5500.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.