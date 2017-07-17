× Suffield police make arrest in CVS shoplifting sprees; more arrests pending

SUFFIELD — Police have obtained arrest warrants for three individuals responsible for the shoplifting sprees at the CVS Pharmacy in Suffield from March through May of this year.

On July 17, Randall Layne, 27, of Enfield, was arrested for his roles in thefts at CVS on two separate occasions. Hartford Police first located Layne on July 15 when he was taken into custody and then turned over to Suffield Police.

Police said they also hold an active arrest warrant for a second suspect, Jeremiah Fitzgerald, 27, of Enfield, who conspired with Layne to commit these thefts. Once located, Fitzgerald will face similar charges for two of the crimes committed at CVS.

According to police, Layne and Fitzgerald were committing shoplifting thefts then fleeing the scene in a maroon Saturn sedan. Additional arrest warrants are pending for both Layne and Fitzgerald.

Police said they have also obtained authorization from the Connecticut Chief State’s Attorney’s Office to extradite a third suspect, Nicholas Roy, 26, of Indian Orchard, MA, for his role in shoplifting sprees at CVS during March 2017. Roy is currently incarcerated at a Massachusetts correctional facility.

Roy was initially stopped by Agawam, MA and Suffield Police as he fled the scene of a theft back in March. During this stop, Roy gave officers a false name and identity of a former friend. After learning of Roy’s impersonation, police located Roy in Springfield, MA.

Agawam Police arrested Roy for several offenses including obstruction of justice and forgery. Police said that once Roy has completed serving his jail time in Massachusetts, he will return to Connecticut where he will face charges for his crimes at the Suffield CVS.

According to police, the most popular item stolen during this time period was a rechargeable electric toothbrush, which could be sold on the street for close to $250. Another popular item stolen was teeth whitening strips.