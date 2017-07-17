The Cook and The Bear to open in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Area diners will soon add an enticing new destination restaurant to their lunch or dinner hot spots. The Cook & The Bear will fire up an intriguing marriage of craft barbecued meats, locally sourced foods, vegetarian options, inventive sides, and refreshing cocktails at West Hartford’s hottest destination, Blue Back Square. The restaurant, located at 50 Memorial Road (across from the new Delamar Hotel), will be open for dinner starting Tuesday and offer lunch service beginning Wednesday.

Pit Master Jamie McDonald, the owner of Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, merges his casual spin on comfort food with the refined dining of Chef Tyler Anderson of Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury, to create a truly unique craft barbecue and cocktail experience. Rounding out the team as a third partner is A.J. Aurrichio, Director of Operations for Millwright’s.

They stopped by the FOX61 Morning News for a preview.