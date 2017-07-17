× Vernon man arrested after exposing himself from hotel window

WINDSOR LOCKS— A 56-year-old man has been arrested after a woman reported him exposing his genitals while she and her daughter were using a hotel pool.

Police responded to the Travel Lodge in Windsor Locks, located at 383 South Center St., where the woman said she observed a man masturbating while standing in the window of his room facing out. The window curtain was slightly open and the man was looking into the swimming pool area while touching his genitals, the complainant told police.

Police identified the suspect at Donald Shamber of 26 Pillsbury Hill in Vernon.

Shamber was charged with public indecency, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct. He is being held on a $5,000 cash or surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17, 2017.