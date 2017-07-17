× Victim identified in Eastford ultralight aircraft crash

EASTFORD — A man has been identified in the Eastford ultralight aircraft crash, which occurred Sunday morning. It left the pilot with serious injuries.

Police say Christopher Arel, 52 of Hebron, lost control of his aircraft when a strong gust of wind across the runway.

State police along with Eastford and Ashford Fire Department responded to the area of Buell Drive 12:05 p.m. They were directed by people at the air field, to a wooded area where the aircraft had crash. Arel had crashed his aircraft in a swamp but police were able to remove him.

Police say after they evaluated Arel, Lifestar was called and he was transported to Hartford Hospital to treat his serious injuries. He was the only occupant in the aircraft.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.