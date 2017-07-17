× Waterbury police investigating drive by shooting

WATERBURY — Police are investigating a drive by shooting that happened Sunday night.

Police say a black man was standing in front of house on Englewood Avenue, when a dark colored car drove past him and fired two shots. The bullets struck him in the right ankle and left thigh. The car then fled towards Plank Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they found one .40 caliber shell casing at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.