Another hot and humid day, chance of thunderstorms

We’ve had some great beach days as of late, and we have a few more on tap for the rest of this week. The one thing to keep an eye on is our shower and thunderstorm chance.

Tuesday we’ll have a few storms popping up in the afternoon, but it doesn’t look to be anything significant. Temperatures will be in the 80s with fairly uncomfortable humidity on Tuesday.

We keep the humidity around on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures up near 90 and afternoon thunderstorm chances both of those days.

Overall it looks like pretty typical mid-summer weather!

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm & humid, chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: Low-mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. Chance for late-day storms.High: 85-90.

Thursday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. High: Upper 80s – near 90.

Friday: Partly sunny, still the chance for a couple of showers/storms. High: 80s.

