Ask the Attorney – Getting more from your insurance company

Atty. D'Antonio,

I got rear-ended nine months ago. I had an ER visit, two with my primary care, and 18 sessions of PT for my neck injury. My medical bills of $9,500+ were paid by my health plan. The insurance company is offering me $4,500 to settle and says that after I reimburse my health plan $3,000, I will have 1,500 in my pocket for my troubles.

Why do I have to reimburse my plan and why is the payback only $3,000 when the bills were $9,500? What if I don’t reimburse my plan? How do I get them to offer me more money?

Fred L