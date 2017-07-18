× Bridgeport K9 finds missing 9-year-old boy with special needs

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport police officer and his K9 partner are being credited with finding a missing boy with special needs.

A mom called the Bridgeport Police Department earlier this month after her 9-year-old wandered away and officer Ryan Mullenax arrived, with his K9 partner Zeus.

Zeus picked up the boy’s scent from a piece of his clothing and went to work, scouring the neighborhood around Nanny Goat Park. Zeus eventually tracked the boy down.

The boy was healthy and OK and returned to his relieved mother.

Police said that in his time serving the City of Bridgeport, Zeus has had 13 rescues.