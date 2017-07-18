Car theft leads to crash that severely injured two people in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police are investigating after a car theft ended into a crash that severely injured two pedestrians Tuesday afternoon.

Hartford police said they responded to the incident around 1 p.m., after a report of two pedestrians who were stuck by a stolen car. Police said when they arrived, they found two pedestrians suffering from injuries.

Police said the Toyota Highlander traveled northbound on Sigourney Street eastbound on Ashley Street when it lost control, struck two pedestrians, then came to a rest against a gate. One pedestrian lost one, possibly both of her legs due to the impact of the crash and the male victim is in critical condition as well, said police.

Both victims were taken to Hartford Hospital and are expected to survive, said police.

The stolen car, police said, was stolen from West Hartford Tuesday morning. Police are using cameras in the area to help with the investigation. Police said they are looking for six juveniles in connection with this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

Police said a few stolen motor vehicle incidents have been reported in the past 24 hours. Tuesday morning there was a motor vehicle theft in Wethersfield with shots fired; overnight incident with stolen car out of Meriden with suspect in custody.