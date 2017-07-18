Cities and towns open cooling centers

HARTFORD — Cities and towns across the state are designating cooling centers for residents to escape the heat.

Here is a list of what we know so far:

New London
Senior Citizen Center, 120 Broad St.
8:30 a.m – 4:00 p.m.   Should overnight accommodations be necessary, city personnel will work with our local shelters for temporary placement.

Simsbury
Simsbury Public Library 725 Hopmeadow Street
Wednesday and Thursday    9:30 AM – 8:30 PM  Friday 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Eno Memorial Hall 754 Hopmeadow St. (Senior Center)
Hours:  Wednesday and Thursday    8:30 AM – 4:30 PM  Friday  8:30 AM – 1:00 PM