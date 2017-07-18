× Cities and towns open cooling centers

HARTFORD — Cities and towns across the state are designating cooling centers for residents to escape the heat.

Here is a list of what we know so far:

New London

Senior Citizen Center, 120 Broad St.

8:30 a.m – 4:00 p.m. Should overnight accommodations be necessary, city personnel will work with our local shelters for temporary placement.

Simsbury

Simsbury Public Library 725 Hopmeadow Street

Wednesday and Thursday 9:30 AM – 8:30 PM Friday 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Eno Memorial Hall 754 Hopmeadow St. (Senior Center)

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Friday 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM